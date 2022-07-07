Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Jack in the Box worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.60.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.