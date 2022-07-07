Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Jack in the Box worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.