iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

