Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 101 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QDEL opened at $105.06 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.04.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About QuidelOrtho (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.