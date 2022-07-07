Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 144,124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.59 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

