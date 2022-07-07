Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 261 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on THO. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

