Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.76 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

