Strs Ohio Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

KHC opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

