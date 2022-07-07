Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

