Strs Ohio Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 378.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

