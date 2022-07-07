Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Ares Management by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ares Management by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

