Strs Ohio Sells 1,326 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

