Strs Ohio Acquires 2,517 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

