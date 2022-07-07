Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,262.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,557.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

