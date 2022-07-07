VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $741,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

