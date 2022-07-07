Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TX. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.