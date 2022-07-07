Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

