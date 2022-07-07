Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $251,341,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after buying an additional 297,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

