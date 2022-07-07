Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MSI stock opened at $216.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

