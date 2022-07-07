Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

