IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get IDT alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in IDT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in IDT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $24.99 on Thursday. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $655.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.