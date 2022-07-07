Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.