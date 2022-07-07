Short Interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Decreases By 18.8%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Avaya has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,594,000 after acquiring an additional 205,494 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,587 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the period.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

