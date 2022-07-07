Short Interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Decreases By 18.8%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:AVYA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Avaya has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.
About Avaya (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
