Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EURN stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

