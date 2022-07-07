John A. Stalfort III Buys 238,095 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) Director John A. Stalfort III bought 238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,430.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

