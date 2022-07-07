Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declines By 19.0%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corteva by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Corteva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

