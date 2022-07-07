DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

