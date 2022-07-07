Nubar Herian Sells 7,616 Shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian sold 7,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $42,878.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,748.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nubar Herian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian purchased 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian purchased 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian acquired 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian acquired 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $1,327.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFC opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

