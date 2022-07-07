Julia Aijun Wang Sells 295 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julia Aijun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Julia Aijun Wang sold 161 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $21,999.04.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $181.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 266.3% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

