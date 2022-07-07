Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $279.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.26. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

