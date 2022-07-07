Financial Comparison: Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Signature Aviation and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Aviation and Archer Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Aviation and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Volatility and Risk

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Aviation beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Aviation (Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.