Head-To-Head Review: Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.69 billion 2.86 $113.05 million $0.35 69.32

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Expion360 and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 2 4 0 2.67

CAE has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.06%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Expion360.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 N/A N/A N/A CAE 4.21% 6.79% 2.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats Expion360 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360 (Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

