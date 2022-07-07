Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Review

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rockley Photonics and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 MaxLinear 0 0 9 0 3.00

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 406.44%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 122.36%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -236.22% -67.60% MaxLinear 7.58% 40.53% 18.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 36.61 -$168.01 million ($0.99) -2.35 MaxLinear $892.40 million 2.71 $41.97 million $0.90 34.78

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Rockley Photonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

