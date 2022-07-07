Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

