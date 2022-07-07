Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

