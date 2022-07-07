Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

