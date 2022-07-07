Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.