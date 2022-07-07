Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

