Empirical Finance LLC Has $382,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

