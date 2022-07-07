Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.33 and a 200 day moving average of $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

