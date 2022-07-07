Simmons Bank Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 62,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 186,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.28 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

