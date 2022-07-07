Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $23,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $21,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

