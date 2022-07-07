Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 269 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

