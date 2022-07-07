Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 5,050 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. The company has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

