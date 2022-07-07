Empirical Finance LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

TDY opened at $382.13 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

