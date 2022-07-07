Xponance Inc. Invests $666,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,437,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $147.35.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
