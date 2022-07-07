AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

