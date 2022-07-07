Spire Wealth Management Sells 118 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

