Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,699,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

FIVA opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

