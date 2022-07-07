Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,982 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,413 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

