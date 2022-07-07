Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

